US Bancorp DE Sells 1,319 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

