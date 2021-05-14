US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,659,000 after acquiring an additional 367,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,739,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,618.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,783. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

