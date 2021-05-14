US Bancorp DE Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

