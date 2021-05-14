Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upstart updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $84.05 on Friday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.24.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.