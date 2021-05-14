Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $152.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

UPST stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

