Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) PT Raised to $152.00 at Piper Sandler

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.
UPST stock opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $165.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
