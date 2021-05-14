Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

UPLD opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

