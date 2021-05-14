UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.67. UP Fintech shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 83,026 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on TIGR. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 244.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.