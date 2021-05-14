Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE UNM opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 782.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

