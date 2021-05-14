Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.54, but opened at $89.54. Unity Software shares last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 66,355 shares.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock worth $54,089,913 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 674.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,366.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 120,736 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 70.6% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.31.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.