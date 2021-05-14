Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $90.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of U stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,960.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

