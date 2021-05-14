United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $193.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

