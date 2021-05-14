United States Steel Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United States Steel in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

X opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

