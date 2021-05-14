United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UDIRF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

UDIRF opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

