United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.01 ($48.24).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.49 ($40.58) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 1 year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.44 and a 200 day moving average of €34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.