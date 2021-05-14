United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

