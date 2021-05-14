United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to announce sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the lowest is $4.31 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $23.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.42 billion to $25.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.43. 13,293,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,597,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.63.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

