uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will post $200.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $451.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,951.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $281.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $551.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $248.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on QURE. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $473,504. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $13,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

