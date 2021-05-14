Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €29.00 ($34.12) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.96 ($34.07).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €30.81 ($36.25). 330,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1-year low of €24.32 ($28.61) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.42.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.