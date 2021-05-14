UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.24 ($12.05).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

