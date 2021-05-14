Ultrapar Participações Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,052 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18,318% compared to the typical volume of 22 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $7,357,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UGP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 22,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,788. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

