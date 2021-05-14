UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

UFPT stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $417.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau acquired 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.35 per share, with a total value of $49,882.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

