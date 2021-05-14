UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €44.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €44.00 ($51.76) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

G1A opened at €35.69 ($41.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of €35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

