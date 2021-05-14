UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

DGE stock traded up GBX 41.50 ($0.54) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,345 ($43.70). 1,765,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,169.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,981.06. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a market cap of £78.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.44.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

