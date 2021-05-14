Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.03

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 166094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

UBSFY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -644.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

