U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $61.60. 88,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,470. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

