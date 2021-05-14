TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) Insider Buys A$10,626.22 in Stock

TZ Limited (ASX:TZL) insider Scott Beeton acquired 89,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$10,626.22 ($7,590.16).
Scott Beeton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Scott Beeton acquired 14,704 shares of TZ stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,764.48 ($1,260.34).
TZ Company Profile
