Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,281,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 308.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyme Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.