Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,281,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,137,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $63,042.50.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50.
- On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00.
NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
