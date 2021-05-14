Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Down to $99.65

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.65, but opened at $93.88. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $97.28, with a volume of 18,735 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $83,272.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,072,103.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,875 shares of company stock worth $10,172,681. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

