Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 17,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,608. Tuya has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.