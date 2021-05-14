Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05. Tuya has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

