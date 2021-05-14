TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TuSimple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

TuSimple stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

