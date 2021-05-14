Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPTX. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,462,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

