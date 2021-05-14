Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

TKHVY opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

