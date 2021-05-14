Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.
TUP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 9,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $38.59.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
