Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an e+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

TUP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. 9,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis acquired 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

