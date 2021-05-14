Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUFN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 519,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,389. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $259.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.