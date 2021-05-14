Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a $46.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $5,345,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Methanex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

