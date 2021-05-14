TTC (TTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00093190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.01194511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064045 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

