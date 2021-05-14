TrustSwap Trading Down 20.7% This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $248.66 million and $5.53 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00006065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00088398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.46 or 0.01075177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00068821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00111915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060711 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 82,015,535 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

