Truist Securities Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $68.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

NYSE:ATH traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Athene has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Athene by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

