Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:APP opened at $49.87 on Friday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

