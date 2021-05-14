Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

TFC stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.