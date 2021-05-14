Truist Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.29. 675,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

