TRON Trading 21.7% Lower This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $9.00 billion and $4.13 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000975 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

