trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Increased to $2.60 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,933. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

