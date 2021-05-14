Trinseo S.A. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trinseo in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trinseo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of TSE opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

