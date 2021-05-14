Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

TRIN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.75 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 74,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,521. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

