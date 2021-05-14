Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as low as C$0.98. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 51,233 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a current ratio of 17.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.38.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

