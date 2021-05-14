Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.18.

Shares of TOLWF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

