Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPH stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

