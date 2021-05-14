Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

TREX opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. Trex has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,054 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.